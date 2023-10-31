BadgerBlitz.com confirmed reports that Jacobsen will chose between Wisconsin and Purdue on that date.

Daniel Jacobsen , a 7-foot-2, 225-pound big man from Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, will announce his college decision on Friday.

Jacobsen, who grew up just outside of Madison in Mt. Horeb, recently reclassified to the 2024 recruiting class.

"I just decided that I didn’t need two more years of high school and that it would better to go to college next year," Jacobsen told BadgerBlitz.com when asked about the move. "I should be decided in the next couple months, hopefully ahead of Signing Day (Nov. 8)."

The Badgers are looking to add Jacobsen to a class that already includes Daniel Freitag and Jack Robison. He visited officially earlier this month.

"The visit was great," Jacobsen said. "It was really helpful to be able to watch two practices and see how the team plays together. Also, Coach (Greg) Gard showed me some film and talked about how I would fit into the offense.

"I think the coaches really like me and believe I could be a great stretch 5 for them. I left Sunday morning so I was only able to go the football game and wasn't able to attend the basketball scrimmage on Sunday."

Jacobsen was hosted by freshman Nolan Winter.

"It was great to be able spend time and talk to the players," Jacobsen said. "They talked about their experiences and how the team is like a family.

"I have a personal top group of schools, and Wisconsin is definitely one of them."

Jacobsen has taken officials to Minnesota, Purdue and UW. He also listed offers from Boise State, Illinois, Minnesota, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Tulsa and Xavier, among others, during the course of his recruitment.

Current FutureCast predictions favor Wisconsin in Jacobsen’s recruitment.