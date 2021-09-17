2023 in-state RB Najeh Mitchell is on Wisconsin's radar

Najeh Michell , a 5-foot-9, 170-pound running back from West De Pere High School, took in his first game-day experience in Madison earlier this month.

One of the top skill players in Wisconsin's 2023 in-state class was on campus for the Badgers' season opener against Penn State.

"The visit to Wisconsin was great they showed me great hospitality," Mitchell told BadgerBlitz.com. "I got to go on the field for warm-ups and see the players, and then we got to sit front row with all the other recruits.

"I felt like I truly belonged there and like it was home. Even though they didn’t get the win it was a great experience."

Mitchell is off to a fast start this fall. Through four games, he has 68 carriers for 331 yards and four touchdowns, to go along with 14 receptions for 260 yards and five receiving scores. Staff member Eric Johnson has been in contact this summer.

"I’ve had some talks with Coach Johnson, but that was like my first real experience with Wisconsin," Mitchell said. "During the game Coach (Paul) Chryst and Coach (Gary) Brown came up to me said hello and shook my hand.

"I would definitely like to make another visit there and I'm just trying to build that great relationship with all the coaches. I hope one day I will have the chance to go there."

Outside of Wisconsin, Mitchell has been in contact with a handful of other schools early in the recruiting process.

"I'm also hearing from Central Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Dartmouth, Iowa and Liberty," Mitchell said. "I have a visit coming up to Central Michigan, and then hopefully I'll get a chance to check out Nebraska. I feel like Central Michigan could be close to offering, and once the season goes on I think I’ll have a chance at more because I think I can bring a lot to teams.

"With Nebraska, they’ve been checking up on me recently and they are just excited to watch me the rest of the season."