 Wisconsin has been fighting to make up ground in Skyler Bell's recruitment since offering in late April.
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-29 12:24:16 -0500') }} football

2021 WR Skyler Bell: Virtual visit to Wisconsin "blew me out of the water"

With time to build a relationship over the last few weeks and a virtual visit to UW now complete, the Badgers are firmly in the mix for the 6-foot-1, 185-pound wide receiver from Watertown (Conn.) Taft School.

Three-star wide receiver Skyler Bell recently took a virtual visit to Wisconsin.
Three-star wide receiver Skyler Bell recently took a virtual visit to Wisconsin. (Rivals.com)
