2021 Wisconsin Fall Camp Preview: Special teams should see competition

Wisconsin kicked off fall camp on Friday in preparation for the 2021 season opener against Penn State. You know what that means -- position previews. Our last positional deep-dive is several, actually, all under the umbrella of special teams. Wisconsin loses a four-year, beacon of consistency in long snapper Adam Bay. However, the group of specialists returns every contributor at punter and kicker. Just who steps up in 2021 at kicker and both the kickoff and punt return phases will be small storylines to follow in camp.

Kicker Jack Van Dyke (22) about to boot a ball from the hold of Conor Schlichting during Friday's fall camp practice. (Jake Kocorowski/BadgerBlitz.com)

LONGSNAPPER

Wisconsin's 2021 Long Snapper Roster No. Names Class Ht./Wt. 47 Peter Bowden Third year 6-2/230 64 Duncan McKinley First year 6-2/222 69 Zach Zei First year 6-2/214

Bay leaves Madison after an extremely solid career spanning from 2017 to 2020. Peter Bowden, a third-year walk-on from San Diego, Calif., appears to be next in line. How Bowden adjusts to being the No. 1 long snapper, and if there are any hiccups in the transition, will be area of focus during fall camp. However, special teams coach Chris Haering believes the apparent heir to Bay's throne can jump in. "Adam left some big shoes to fill, but Pete can do it," Haering told reporters on April 23. "Pete has the advantage of being two years into the program and he’s gotten a lot of reps, even though he hasn’t been on the field on Saturdays. "Pete checks all those boxes right now. We have to keep him healthy and keep him progressing, but excited about what he’s going to bring this fall." Bowden "has the same level of skill that Bay has snapping-wise," according to punter Andy Vujnovich. "Pete's been a great asset to the team and he's doing great, and I don't have any worries about him stepping up to the plate where Bay left off," Vujnovich said on April 23. "I think he'll do a great job." Wisconsin officially announced on Friday morning that Duncan McKinley was lost for the 2021 season. Haering told reporters in April that the Eau Claire, Wis., native tore his ACL, and the program needed to use walk-on outside linebacker Marty Strey as an emergency long snapper during spring ball. UW added Zachary Zei, an Arlington Heights, Ill. (Prospect) native, to its 2021 fall roster.

PUNTER

Wisconsin's 2021 Punter Roster No. Name Class Ht./Wt. 38 Andy Vujnovich Fourth year 6-3/230 96 Conor Schlichting Fifth year 6-2/237 28 Gavin Meyers Second year 6-1/190

Reporters saw one fall camp practice so far on Friday, and though a small sample size, Vujnovich looked impressive. The former Division III transfer can not only drill a deep punt, but the first fall camp practice showed his potential in hang time. Vujnovich finished his first year in Madison averaging 41.6 yards per attempt with 13 inside the 20-yards line and five of 50-plus yards. Summer videos of the 6-foot-3, 230-pound punter showed boots drilled with depth and height. Haering, in April, discussed some of the areas where Vujnovich could continue to work on from a technical aspect to improve his consistency. "Andy probably wasn't as polished in some of the details of punting," Haering said. "Certainly ultra-talented, and he's got a big leg, the control. The thing that a lot of people don't understand with punting, and as I learn more about it, it's the catching of the snap. "If you can be really clean with your hands -- and Andy's worked extremely hard in the offseason on the jugs machine, getting a ton of snaps just thrown to him -- to have the confidence in your hands to minimize any of the movement of the ball when you get to your drop. And you're gonna see a big difference from him this year and just the comfort level back there catching the football." Vujnovich recalled his first punt in a Wisconsin uniform "was pretty good," which was a 60-yard effort in the first quarter during the season-opening win against Illinois. The next attempt thereafter, a 36-yard attempt in the second quarter against the Fighting Illini, he admitted "I kind of got in my own head." "I felt like I needed to match that," Vujnovich said in the spring. "So I just got to remember to just relax and just enjoy the moment and just do the same thing and just not think about the past because the only thing that matters is the next kick. "I just gotta remember to do that, because if I get my own head, then I'm fighting a two-way battle. So I'm just being relaxed and focusing on that kick and just trusting the process that I know I can do." Redshirt senior Conor Schlichting, who also serves as the team's No. 1 holder on field goal and PAT attempts, serves as the backup and averaged 36.7 yards per attempt in three punts in 2020. UW lists in-state walk-on Gavin Meyers as both a punter and kicker.

KICKER

Wisconsin's 2021 Kicker Roster No. Names Class Ht./Wt. 19 Collin Larsh Fifth year 5-10/194 22 Jack Van Dyke Second year 6-5/215 28 Gavin Meyers Second year 6-1/190 29 Nate Van Zelst First year 5-11/189

Placekicking duties are on the line this fall camp between upperclassmen Collin Larsh and second-year player Jack Van Dyke. Haering foretold the battle would head into August. "It is a battle right now, a true competition," Haering said on April 23. "Collin obviously has the game experience when it comes to field goals and PATs, but Jack's done a really good job in the offseason and going through this first part of spring practice competing for the job. I see this competition continuing as we go into fall camp. "I'm excited about the fact that I think whoever emerges, will truly have won the job. It won't be by default." Last season, Larsh connected on five of seven attempts, including a game-winning 30-yarder at home in a December win over Minnesota. However, he only attempted two field goals past 40 yards, missing both, and his longest was from 31 yards. Larsh told reporters in April that he reached out to longtime NFL kicker John Carney, who gave him a program to help increase his length strength. "What I've been trying to do is find a way to increase power without taking away from the accuracy, if that makes sense," Larsh said. "I felt like I've always kind of been the guy that doesn't kick it that far, but the ball's gonna stay straighter. Kind of what I took is I felt like I could take more out of that power side of it without taking away from the accuracy, so that's kind of finding a balance between that is what I've been doing this offseason." Again, reporters saw just one 30-minute excerpt of fall camp practice on Friday, but Van Dyke received the first opportunities at the position. He unofficially made three of four kicks, missing one from 39 yards before drilling a 44-yard attempt. Larsh connected on both of his attempts on Friday morning, the longest coming from 30 yards out. Van Dyke missed his only attempt of the 2020 season, which was blocked. However, he displayed his strong leg on kickoffs, averaging nearly 61 yards per attempt. Sixteen of his 34 tries went for touchbacks. The in-state product told reporters that "the biggest thing and the biggest key" he was working on in the spring revolved around maintaining consistency. "And another big thing is just staying consistent with my follow through," Van Dyke said on April 23. "Then another thing that people don't really realize that we work on a lot is just our confidence, and it's a big mental game. "It's just like golf -- kicking, it's so mental -- and that's one thing I'm really focusing on the spring is just staying confident with every practice, every kick."

RETURN GAME

Wisconsin's potential punt returners bring back some regular faces for competition. Wide receivers Devin Chandler, Danny Davis and Jack Dunn, along with cornerback Dean Engram, caught punts during the 30 minutes of practice reporters saw on Friday. Engram, Dunn and Davis all boast experience fielding attempts in the midst of the season during the last couple of years. Last year, Engram averaged just 1.6 yards on nine tries, his longest being a five-yard return. Dunn did not officially return any punts statistically in 2020, but he has brought back 41 overall in his career at UW, averaging 7.2 yards per attempt. Chandler shined on the kickoff return unit with a 59-yard run against Wake Forest in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in late December. He finished the year averaging 26 yards per attempt on six returns. The second-year player out of North Carolina has also put in works regarding the punt return phase, according to Haering. "Little bit different than returning kickoffs," Haering said in April. "It happens at a little bit different pace, but he’s been working at it. I think he can do it. We're putting some time into getting him ready to be back there." Haering also mentioned wide receiver Stephan Bracey in the spring as a player who could compete at both punt and kickoff return spots. However, the third-year receiver out of Michigan -- who finished 2020 averaging 19 yards per kickoff return in six attempts -- did not participate in the five practices open to select reporters in the spring. UW listed him as out during the first fall camp practice on Friday morning.