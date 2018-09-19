During camp in June, Wisconsin running backs coach John Settle got his first look at 2021 running back Ronde Worrels.

And this past Saturday, the sophomore from Princeton High School in Illinois got his first look at UW during an unofficial visit.

"It was awesome - everything there was very cool," Worrels told BadgerBlitz.com. "Overall the visit was very exciting. I got to go on the field and watch the players warm up. We went through the weight room and got to be around the locker room after the game.