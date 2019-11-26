News More News
2021 OL Nolan Rucci takes in first game at Camp Randall Stadium

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Nolan Rucci has been on Wisconsin's campus a few times during his recruitment, but Saturday was his first game-day experience at Camp Randall Stadium.

The 6-foot-8, 275-pound offensive tackle spent the weekend in Madison and was in the stands for the Badgers' 45-24 win over Purdue.

"Actually it was my first time up at Wisconsin for a game," Rucci told BadgerBlitz.com. "All the other visits were in the spring and the summer. It was an awesome experience watching them play and getting to meet some of the other recruits as well.

Nolan Rucci
Nolan Rucci (Ryan Snyder/Blue White Illustrated)
