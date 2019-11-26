Nolan Rucci has been on Wisconsin's campus a few times during his recruitment, but Saturday was his first game-day experience at Camp Randall Stadium.

The 6-foot-8, 275-pound offensive tackle spent the weekend in Madison and was in the stands for the Badgers' 45-24 win over Purdue.

"Actually it was my first time up at Wisconsin for a game," Rucci told BadgerBlitz.com. "All the other visits were in the spring and the summer. It was an awesome experience watching them play and getting to meet some of the other recruits as well.