2021 Las Vegas Bowl preview: A look at the Arizona State Sun Devils

BadgerBlitz TV returns with another beat writer Q&A. Hod Rabino from Devils Digest, Rivals.com's Arizona State site, drops by for a chat on the Pac-12 program before the Badgers and Sun Devils tussle on Dec. 30 in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl (9:30 p.m. CT, ESPN).

Topics discussed include the following:

*The expectations for Arizona State this season compared to actual results

*Who has opted out of the bowl game, who has hit the transfer portal, and how that could affect the Sun Devils (particularly in the run game)

*Quarterback Jayden Daniels and his development over the course of the 2021 season

*The Arizona State defense, which appears stout against the run, and players to know

*Keys to the game for Herm Edwards' program to capture a win against the Badgers