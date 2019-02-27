2020 RB Miles Friday wants to visit Wisconsin this summer
Wisconsin running backs coach John Settle is working to get one of his targets on campus for a visit this summer.
Miles Friday, a 6-foot, 172-pound tailback from Cardinal Gibbons in Florida, is working on a visit to Madison, most likely in June.
