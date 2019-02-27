Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-27 08:52:35 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 RB Miles Friday wants to visit Wisconsin this summer

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin running backs coach John Settle is working to get one of his targets on campus for a visit this summer.

Miles Friday, a 6-foot, 172-pound tailback from Cardinal Gibbons in Florida, is working on a visit to Madison, most likely in June.

Uc12jil8ubjyiufsavox
Miles Friday
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}