Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-09 11:20:37 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2020 PF Even Brauns will attend Wisconsin's advanced camp this summer

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

STOUGHTON - Looking for a new program to run with on the AAU circuit, Even Brauns reached to out to a pair of players he previously tried to recruit to the Iowa Barnstormers.

After connecting with Gabe and Mason Madsen, Brauns, a 6-foot-9, 210-pound power forward from Iowa, landed with the Wisconsin Playground Warriors. The standout from Regina High School played his first tournament with his new team this past weekend at the ROCK Spring Classic.

Hosumcpv30arfoc9cmft
Even Brauns
Jon McNamara/Rivals.com
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}