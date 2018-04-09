STOUGHTON - Looking for a new program to run with on the AAU circuit, Even Brauns reached to out to a pair of players he previously tried to recruit to the Iowa Barnstormers.
After connecting with Gabe and Mason Madsen, Brauns, a 6-foot-9, 210-pound power forward from Iowa, landed with the Wisconsin Playground Warriors. The standout from Regina High School played his first tournament with his new team this past weekend at the ROCK Spring Classic.
