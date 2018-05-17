Ticker
2020 DE Bryce Mostella enjoyed visit to Wisconsin

After landing four-star offensive tackle Logan Brown in the 2019 recruiting class, the Wisconsin coaching staff is working to build a pipeline from East Kentwood High School in Michigan to Madison.

That said, this past weekend the staff hosted 2020 standouts Dallas Fincher, a projected interior lineman and Bryce Mostella, a future defensive end.

Bryce Mostella
