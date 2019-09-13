One of the top track athletes in the state of Minnesota, Michael Olowo is also receiving recruiting interest for his ability on the football field.

"The visit went very well," Olowo told BadgerBlitz.com. "I got there right when the game was about to start and got to be on the field while they warmed up. We got to our seats and watched the game and I loved the atmosphere and energy.

"Watching Jonathan Taylor was especially cool, too. After the game we went into the locker room and talked to coaches and players after the huge win. My highlight was talking to Quintez Cephus and Danny Davis about being a receiver. Also them convincing me that Wisconsin was better and more lit than Minnesota."

Olowo, who has set schools records in the 100-meter dash (10.84) and 200 (21.92), received positive feedback from the coaching staff while on campus.

"The coaches mostly liked how I’m playing more offense this year and they like how I can use my speed on both sides of the ball as a defensive back or wide receiver," Olowo said. "Then we mostly talked about me coming back to Wisconsin again and my high school game and how those went.

"Mostly the crowd and just how big everything was stood out to me. I enjoyed watching the game even though it was a blowout."

Minnesota, Iowa State, Iowa, South Dakota and Northern Iowa, according to Olowo, are also involved in his recruitment.

"I am visiting Minnesota on the 14th (September) and Iowa and Iowa State later in October and early November," Olowo said. "With Wisconsin, I definitely want to keep my options open but I was intrigued by that visit and would like to come back and keep in touch with coaches throughout the season."

In the 2021 class, the Badgers have commitments from Loyal Crawford, Deacon Hill, Jackson Acker and JP Benzschawel.