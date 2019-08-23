With all the talk about football season coming forth, Wisconsin Badgers fans cannot forget head coach Greg Gard and his squad -- especially with conference play now finalized.

On Friday, the Big Ten released its 2019-20 men's basketball schedule. Wisconsin will play 10 home and 10 away games with four of their last six contests coming at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin will compete against the following programs twice (one home and one away): Indiana, Michigan State, Ohio State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue and Rutgers. UW faces Illinois, Maryland and Northwestern once this season at home, while it heads out to take on Penn State, Michigan and Iowa at their respective facilities.

To kick off Big Ten play, UW opens up against an intriguing Indiana program on Dec. 7 but then travels to Rutgers for a Dec. 11 road contest against the Scarlet Knights.

When conference games kick back up in January, Brad Davison, D'Mitrik Trice and company will head to Columbus for a Jan. 3 battle against the Buckeyes.

Starting on Jan. 17 and running through Feb. 5, Wisconsin will play four of its six games on the road. In that timeframe, Michigan State, Purdue, Iowa and Minnesota will host UW in those quartet of away contests.

However, the program ends its conference regular season with four of its last six at home in hosting Purdue (Feb. 18), Rutgers (Feb. 23), Minnesota (March 1) and Northwestern (March 4). Wisconsin wraps up the Big Ten regular season schedule against the team it initially faced in Indiana on March 8. On that date, however, the Badgers will take on the Hoosiers in Bloomington.