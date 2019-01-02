The Wisconsin Badgers closed out their 2018 season with a blowout win over Miami on Dec. 27, handing the Hurricanes a 35-3 loss in the Pinstripe Bowl. Now BadgerBlitz.com will take a look back at the season that was, breaking down the bright spots and low points at each position, with an eye on the future as well.

Dan Sanger

High Point: A.J. Taylor dominates New Mexico

Junior wide receiver A.J. Taylor set a new career-high in receiving yards on Sept. 8 against New Mexico, catching five passes for 134 yards with one touchdown, earning a 95.3 grade from Pro Football Focus for the game. Taylor caught five of his six targets in the game with one dropped pass. It was the only game Taylor would go over 100 receiving yards - and the only time the Badgers would have a receiver go over the century mark in a game this season.

Low Point: Quintez Cephus' suspension

It was impossible to know at the time, but losing Quintez Cephus to an indefinite suspension after he was charged with two counts of sexual assault (his trial is scheduled for mid-February) during the run-up to Wisconsin's season took a bigger toll than many suspected at the time. He was Wisconsin's best pass catcher last year, and the Badgers didn't have anyone else on the roster who could replace his skillset. It was assumed that the Badgers were deep enough at wide receiver to overcome Cephus' suspension, but that depth didn't materialize.

Other Memorable Moments

-- The Badgers didn't have a ton of other memorable moments at wide receiver this year, which was part of their offensive struggles as a whole. But Danny Davis did help the Badgers overcome a fourth-quarter deficit against Purdue to complete a triple-overtime win by catching four passes for 82 yards with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including an impressive one-handed grab for this score below:

2019 Snapshot

Seniors

Juniors

Sophomores

Redshirt Freshmen

True Freshmen

What To Watch In Spring Camp

All of Wisconsin's major contributors are expected to return in 2019, so the real question will be if any of the returning players or some new faces can step up and bring a little more juice to a position group that underwhelmed in 2018. It could be that Taylor, Davis, or Kendric Pryor take a step forward - or maybe a younger player like Aron Cruickshank becomes more of a factor on offense after working his way on to the field on special teams. One player to keep an eye on is redshirt freshman Taj Mustapha - he has already played in a few games for UW (and caught a touchdown pass) but maintained his year of eligibility, so he could be ready to make a jump in to the rotation after his redshirt season.