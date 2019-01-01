The Wisconsin Badgers closed out their 2018 season with a blowout win over Miami on Dec. 27, handing the Hurricanes a 35-3 loss in the Pinstripe Bowl. Now BadgerBlitz.com will take a look back at the season that was, breaking down the bright spots and low points at each position, with an eye on the future as well.

Darren Lee

High Point: Taylor rushes for 321 yards against Purdue

The Badgers leaned hard on sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor throughout their 2018 season, and he delivered in a big way on Nov. 17 when the offense needed to make some big plays to complete a comeback against Purdue. Taylor rushed for 321 total yards and scored three touchdowns during Wisconsin's triple-overtime win over the Boilermakers, who didn't have an answer for him when they needed to get a stop to seal up a win over the Badgers. Taylor had other three touchdown games this year, but they wouldn't have won their game against Purdue without him on the field.

Low Point: Northwestern bottles up Taylor

Taylor failed to rush for at least 100 yards in just one of Wisconsin's games this year: their road trip to Northwestern on Oct. 27, where the Wildcats held him to just 46 yards on 11 carries. The Badgers couldn't keep their offense on the field in that game while Jack Coan made his first start at quarterback, so there wasn't much Taylor could do to help the Badgers win while standing on the sidelines. The Wildcats figured they could win if they bottled up Taylor on first and second down and made Coan throw the ball, and they were right.

Other Memorable Moments

-- Taylor had three other games where he found the end zone three times, and all three of them were at Camp Randall. Taylor scored three touchdowns against New Mexico, Nebraska and Rutgers this year - rushing for 253, 221, and 208 yards in each of those three games, respectively. -- Give a tip of the cap to Taiwan Deal, who fought his way back on to the field for UW after dealing with several lingering ankle injuries over the last few years. Deal finished with 545 rushing yards and scored six touchdowns for UW this year as Taylor's primary backup, and rushed for 111 yards and scored two touchdowns during Wisconsin's 49-20 win over Illinois. -- I'm having trouble finding an actual stat for this, but fullback Alec Ingold almost certainly has to finish his career as the team leader in rushing touchdowns per carry - he scored six touchdowns of his own this year on just 26 rushes, and finished his career with 17 total rushing touchdowns on just 103 carries - an average of one touchdown every 6.05 carries. If Taylor had a ratio that high he would have finished the year with more than 50 touchdowns this season.

2019 Snapshot

Seniors

Juniors

Sophomores

NONE

Redshirt Freshmen

True Freshmen

What To Watch In Spring Camp

Taylor is the established stud at the position, but there will be snaps available behind him as his primary backup. Bradick Shaw could get another shot at playing time if he has recovered from the ACL injury that kept him from playing in 2018, or else the Badgers could turn to redshirt freshman Nakia Watson if they think he is ready to take the reigns as Taylor's understudy. The Badgers are losing some depth behind Taylor with Deal and Chris James graduating, but they will have options to replace those snaps.