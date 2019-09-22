2019 Wisconsin Badgers Redshirt Tracker: Michigan
Under the NCAA's new redshirt rules which went into effect last season, college football players can see action in up to four games and still maintain a year of eligibility at the end of the year.
For the second straight year, BadgerBlitz.com will be tracking Wisconsin's true freshmen to see who will be able to redshirt at the end of the year.
Wisconsin 2019 Redshirt Tracker
|Player
|USF
|Central Michigan
|Michigan
|Northwestern
|Kent State
|
X
|
|
|
|
X
|
|
X
|
XX
|
XXX
|
X
|
XX
|
XXX
|
|
X
|
TRUE FRESHMEN GRADES - MICHIGAN
|Player
|Snaps
|Pro Football Focus Grade
|
Keeanu Benton
|
23
|
52.8
|
Leo Chenal
|
TBD
|
Special teams stats coming