2019 Wisconsin Badgers Redshirt Tracker: South Florida

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Under the NCAA's new redshirt rules which went into effect last season, college football players can see action in up to four games and still maintain a year of eligibility at the end of the year.

For the second straight year, BadgerBlitz.com will be tracking Wisconsin's true freshmen to see who will be able to redshirt at the end of the year.

Wisconsin 2019 Redshirt Tracker
Player USF Central Michigan Michigan Northwestern

Clay Cundiff

Dean Engram


Gio Paez


Graham Mertz


Hayden Rucci

James Williams


Joe Tippmann

Julius Davis

Keeanu Benton

X

Leo Chenal

X

Logan Brown


Maema Njongmeta

Quan Easterling

Rodas Johnson

Semar Melvin

X

Spencer Lytle

Stephan Bracey

Titus Toler


TRUE FRESHMEN GRADES - SOUTH FLORIDA
Player Snaps PFF Grade

Keeanu Benton

14

75.5

Leo Chenal

26

64.0

Semar Melvin

16

59.9
