2018 Redshirt Tracker: Penn State

Under the NCAA's new redshirt rules, college football players can see action in up to four games and still maintain a year of eligibility at the end of the year. This year BadgerBlitz.com will be tracking Wisconsin's true freshmen to see who will be able to redshirt at the end of the year. And thanks to our partnership with Pro Football Focus, you can see how Wisconsin's true freshmen performed and how often they were on the field.

Rachad Wildgoose (No. 5)
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Wisconsin 2018 Redshirt Tracker (Part 1)
Player WKU New Mexico BYU Iowa Nebraska

Travian Blaylock

X

XX

XXX

XXXX

Donte Burton

X


XX

Aron Cruickshank

X

XX

XXX

XXXX

XXXXX

Isaac Guerendo

X

Taj Mustapha

X

XX

XXX

XXXX

Cormac Sampson

X

Jack Sanborn

X

XX

XXX

Alexander Smith

X

Rachad Wildgoose

X


XX

Bryson Williams

X

XX

XXX

XXXX

XXXXX
Each "X" indicates the number of games played (ex: XXX = 3, etc)

Scholarship athletes yet to play: A.J. Abbott, Boyd Dietzen, Jaylan Franklin, Michael Furtney, CJ Goetz, Isaiah Mullens, Nakia Watson and Chase Wolf.

Athletes who have burned their redshirt: Bryson Williams, Aron Cruickshank, Jack Sanborn, Rachad Wildgoose and John Chenal.

Wisconsin 2018 Redshirt Tracker (Part 2)
Player Michigan Illinois NW Rutgers PSU

Travian Blaylock





Donte Burton

XXX


Aron Cruickshank

XXXXX

X

XXXXX

XX

XXXXX

XXX

XXXXX

XXXX

XXXXX

XXXXX

Isaac Guerendo

XX

Isaiah Mullens

Taj Mustapha





Reggie Pearson

X

XX

Cormac Sampson

Jack Sanborn

XXXX

XXXXX

XXXXX

X

XXXXX

XX

XXXXX

XXX

Alexander Smith

XX

XXX

Rachad Wildgoose

XXX

XXXX

XXXXX

XXXXX

X

XXXXX

XX

Bryson Williams

XXXXX

X

XXXXX

XX

XXXXX

XXX

XXXXX

XXXX

XXXXX

XXXXX

*John Chenal

X

XX

XXX

XXXX

XXXXX

*Brady Schipper

X
*Preferred walk-on | Each "X" indicates the number of games played (ex: XXX = 3, etc)
TRUE FRESHMEN GRADES (PENN STATE)
Player Snaps PFF Grade

John Chenal

Pending - Special Teams

Pending - Special Teams

Aron Cruickshank

3

58.5

Bryson Williams

35

61.1

Rachad Wildgoose

59

58.8

Jack Sanborn

Pending - Special Teams

Pending - Special Teams
