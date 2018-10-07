2018 Redshirt Tracker: Nebraska
Under the NCAA's new redshirt rules, college football players can see action in up to four games and still maintain a year of eligibility at the end of the year. This year BadgerBlitz.com will be tracking Wisconsin's true freshmen to see who will be able to redshirt at the end of the year. And thanks to our partnership with Pro Football Focus, you can see how Wisconsin's true freshmen performed and how often they were on the field.
Wisconsin 2018 Redshirt Tracker
|Player
|WKU
|New Mexico
|BYU
|Iowa
|Nebraska
|
XXXX
|
XXXX
|
XXXX
|
XXXX
|
XXXX
|
|
XXXX
|
XXXX
|
XXXX
|
XXXX
|
XXXX
|
XXXX
|
|
XXXX
|
XXXX
|
XXXX
|
XXXX
|
XXXX
|
XXXX
|
XXXX
|
XXXX
|
XXXX
|
XXXX
|
XXXX
|
XXXX
|
XXXX
|
XXXX
|
XXXX
|
XXXX
|
XXXX
|
XXXX
TRUE FRESHMEN GRADES (NEBRASKA)
|Player
|Snaps
|PFF Grade
|
Donte Burton
|
18
|
56.2
|
Aron Cruickshank
|
2
|
66.6
|
Bryson Williams
|
18
|
62.0
|
Rachad Wildgoose
|
52
|
63.4
|
Jack Sanborn
|
6
|
46.9
|
Alexander Smith
|
Pending - Special Teams
|
Pending - Special Teams