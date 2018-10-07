Ticker
2018 Redshirt Tracker: Nebraska

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Under the NCAA's new redshirt rules, college football players can see action in up to four games and still maintain a year of eligibility at the end of the year. This year BadgerBlitz.com will be tracking Wisconsin's true freshmen to see who will be able to redshirt at the end of the year. And thanks to our partnership with Pro Football Focus, you can see how Wisconsin's true freshmen performed and how often they were on the field.

Donte Burton
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Wisconsin 2018 Redshirt Tracker
Player WKU New Mexico BYU Iowa Nebraska

A.J. Abbott

Travian Blaylock

XXXX

XXXX

XXXX

XXXX

Donte Burton

XXXX


XXXX

Aron Cruickshank

XXXX

XXXX

XXXX

XXXX

XXXX

Boyd Dietzen

Jaylan Franklin


Michael Furtney

CJ Goetz

Isaac Guerendo

XXXX

Isaiah Mullens

Taj Mustapha

XXXX

XXXX

XXXX

XXXX

Reggie Pearson

Cormac Sampson

XXXX

Jack Sanborn

XXXX

XXXX

XXXX

Alexander Smith

XXXX

Nakia Watson

Rachad Wildgoose

XXXX

XXXX

XXXX

Bryson Williams

XXXX

XXXX

XXXX

XXXX

XXXX

Chase Wolf
TRUE FRESHMEN GRADES (NEBRASKA)
Player Snaps PFF Grade

Donte Burton

18

56.2

Aron Cruickshank

2

66.6

Bryson Williams

18

62.0

Rachad Wildgoose

52

63.4

Jack Sanborn

6

46.9

Alexander Smith

Pending - Special Teams

Pending - Special Teams
