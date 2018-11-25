2018 Redshirt Tracker: Minnesota
Under the NCAA's new redshirt rules, college football players can see action in up to four games and still maintain a year of eligibility at the end of the year. This year BadgerBlitz.com will be tracking Wisconsin's true freshmen to see who will be able to redshirt at the end of the year. And thanks to our partnership with Pro Football Focus, you can see how Wisconsin's true freshmen performed and how often they were on the field.
|Player
|WKU
|New Mexico
|BYU
|Iowa
|Nebraska
|
X
|
XX
|
XXX
|
XXXX
|
X
|
|
XX
|
X
|
XX
|
XXX
|
XXXX
|
XXXXX
|
X
|
X
|
XX
|
XXX
|
XXXX
|
X
|
X
|
XX
|
XXX
|
X
|
X
|
XX
|
XXX
|
X
|
XX
|
XXX
|
XXXX
|
XXXXX
|Player
|Michigan
|Illinois
|NW
|Rutgers
|PSU
|
XXX
|
|
XXXXX
X
|
XXXXX
XX
|
XXXXX
XXX
|
XXXXX
XXXX
|
XXXXX
XXXXX
|
XX
|
X
|
XX
|
XXXX
|
XXXXX
|
XXXXX
X
|
XXXXX
XX
|
XXXXX
XXX
|
XX
|
XXX
|
XXX
|
XXXX
|
XXXXX
|
XXXXX
X
|
XXXXX
XX
|
XXXXX
X
|
XXXXX
XX
|
XXXXX
XXX
|
XXXXX
XXXX
|
XXXXX
XXXXX
|
X
|
XX
|
XXX
|
XXXX
|
XXXXX
|
X
|Player
|PURDUE
|MINNESOTA
|BOWL GAME
|
XXXX
|
|
XXXXX
XXXXX
X
|
XXXXX
XXXXX
XX
|
|
XXX
|
|
XXXXX
XXXX
|
XXXXX
XXXXX
|
|
XXXXX
XXX
|
XXXXX
XXXX
|
|
XXXXX
XXXXX
X
|
XXXXX
XXXXX
XX
|
|
XXXXX
X
|
XXXXX
XX
|
|
|
XXX
|
XXXXX
|
XXXXX
Scholarship athletes yet to play: A.J. Abbott, Boyd Dietzen, Jaylan Franklin, Michael Furtney, CJ Goetz, Isaiah Mullens, Nakia Watson and Chase Wolf.
Athletes who have burned their redshirt: Bryson Williams, Aron Cruickshank, Jack Sanborn, Rachad Wildgoose, John Chenal and Travian Blaylock.
|Player
|Snaps
|PFF Grade
|
Travian Blaylock
|
Pending - Special Teams
|
Pending - Special Teams
|
Aron Cruickshank
|
10
|
57.2
|
Bryson Williams
|
51
|
66.1
|
Rachad Wildgoose
|
61
|
56.3
|
Jack Sanborn
|
Pending - Special Teams
|
Pending - Special Teams
|
John Chenal
|
Pending - Special Teams
|
Pending - Special Teams
|
Isaac Guerendo
|
Pending - Special Teams
|
Pending - Special Teams