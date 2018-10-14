Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-14 13:54:12 -0500') }} football

2018 Redshirt Tracker: Michigan

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Under the NCAA's new redshirt rules, college football players can see action in up to four games and still maintain a year of eligibility at the end of the year. This year BadgerBlitz.com will be tracking Wisconsin's true freshmen to see who will be able to redshirt at the end of the year. And thanks to our partnership with Pro Football Focus, you can see how Wisconsin's true freshmen performed and how often they were on the field.

Dgve1mvr1clizhpx4ti8
Rachad Wildgoose
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Wisconsin 2018 Redshirt Tracker (Part 1)
Player WKU New Mexico BYU Iowa Nebraska

Travian Blaylock

X

XX

XXX

XXXX

Donte Burton

X


XX

Aron Cruickshank

X

XX

XXX

XXXX

XXXXX

Isaac Guerendo

X

Taj Mustapha

X

XX

XXX

XXXX

Cormac Sampson

X

Jack Sanborn

X

XX

XXX

Alexander Smith

X

Rachad Wildgoose

X

XX

XXX

Bryson Williams

X

XX

XXX

XXXX

XXXXX
Wisconsin 2018 Redshirt Tracker (Part 2)
Player Michigan Illinois NW Rutgers PSU

Travian Blaylock





Donte Burton

XXX


Aron Cruickshank

XXXXXX




Isaac Guerendo

Isaiah Mullens

Taj Mustapha





Reggie Pearson

X

Cormac Sampson

Jack Sanborn

XXXX



Alexander Smith

XX

Rachad Wildgoose

XXXX



Bryson Williams

XXXXXX




*John Chenal

X
Preferred walk-on

Scholarship athletes yet to play: A.J. Abbott, Boyd Dietzen, Jaylan Franklin, Michael Furtney, CJ Goetz, Isaiah Mullens, Nakia Watson and Chase Wolf.

Athletes who have burned their redshirt: Bryson Williams, Aron Cruickshank

TRUE FRESHMEN GRADES (Michigan)
Player Snaps PFF Grade

Donte Burton

3

74.1

Aron Cruickshank

Pending - Special Teams

Pending - Special Teams

Bryson Williams

19

58.0

Rachad Wildgoose

54

61.4

Jack Sanborn

Pending - Special Teams

Pending - Special Teams

Reggie Pearson

50

67.9

Alexander Smith

Pending - Special Teams

Pending - Special Teams

John Chenal

Pending - Special Teams

Pending - Special Teams
