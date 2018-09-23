2018 Redshirt Tracker: Iowa
Under the NCAA's new redshirt rules, college football players can see action in up to four games and still maintain a year of eligibility at the end of the year. This year BadgerBlitz.com will be tracking Wisconsin's true freshmen to see who will be able to redshirt at the end of the year. And thanks to our partnership with Pro Football Focus, you can see how Wisconsin's true freshmen performed and how often they were on the field.
|Player
|WKU
|New Mexico
|BYU
|Iowa
|Nebraska
I count nine true freshmen on the #Badgers travel roster today: Blaylock, Burton, Cruickshank, Mustapha, Sanborn, Smith, Wildgoose, Williams and Wolf.— John Veldhuis (@JohnVeldhuis) September 23, 2018
|Player
|Snaps
|PFF Grade
|
Travian Blaylock
|
Pending - Special Teams
|
Pending - Special Teams
|
Aron Cruickshank
|
Pending - Special Teams
|
Pending - Special Teams
|
Bryson Williams
|
15
|
57.3
|
Rachad Wildgoose
|
Pending - Special Teams
|
Pending - Special Teams
|
Jack Sanborn
|
Pending - Special Teams
|
Pending - Special Teams
|
Taj Mustapha
|
Pending - Special Teams
|
Pending - Special Teams