2018 Redshirt Tracker: Illinois

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Under the NCAA's new redshirt rules, college football players can see action in up to four games and still maintain a year of eligibility at the end of the year. This year BadgerBlitz.com will be tracking Wisconsin's true freshmen to see who will be able to redshirt at the end of the year. And thanks to our partnership with Pro Football Focus, you can see how Wisconsin's true freshmen performed and how often they were on the field.

Aklqxs7j5v1i23lwxmbc
Aron Cruickshank
Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Wisconsin 2018 Redshirt Tracker (Part 1)
Player WKU New Mexico BYU Iowa Nebraska

Travian Blaylock

X

XX

XXX

XXXX

Donte Burton

X


XX

Aron Cruickshank

X

XX

XXX

XXXX

XXXXX

Isaac Guerendo

X

Taj Mustapha

X

XX

XXX

XXXX

Cormac Sampson

X

Jack Sanborn

X

XX

XXX

Alexander Smith

X

Rachad Wildgoose

X


XX

Bryson Williams

X

XX

XXX

XXXX

XXXXX
Each "X" indicates the number of games played (ex: XXX = 3, etc)
Wisconsin 2018 Redshirt Tracker (Part 2)
Player Michigan Illinois NW Rutgers PSU

Travian Blaylock





Donte Burton

XXX


Aron Cruickshank

XXXXXX

XXXXXXX



Isaac Guerendo

XX

Isaiah Mullens

Taj Mustapha





Reggie Pearson

X

Cormac Sampson

Jack Sanborn

XXXX

XXXXX



Alexander Smith

XX

XXX

Rachad Wildgoose

XXX

XXXX


Bryson Williams

XXXXXX

XXXXXXX



*John Chenal

X

XX
*Preferred walk-on | Each "X" indicates the number of games played (ex: XXX = 3, etc)

Scholarship athletes yet to play: A.J. Abbott, Boyd Dietzen, Jaylan Franklin, Michael Furtney, CJ Goetz, Isaiah Mullens, Nakia Watson and Chase Wolf.

Athletes who have burned their redshirt: Bryson Williams, Aron Cruickshank, Jack Sanborn.

TRUE FRESHMEN GRADES (ILLINOIS)
Player Snaps PFF Grade

John Chenal

Pending - Special Teams

Pending - Special Teams

Aron Cruickshank

11

81.3

Bryson Williams

23

63.5

Rachad Wildgoose

51

63.6

Jack Sanborn

23

66.2

Alexander Smith

8

66.9
