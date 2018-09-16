Ticker
2018 Redshirt Tracker: BYU

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
Under the NCAA's new redshirt rules, college football players can see action in up to four games and still maintain a year of eligibility at the end of the year. This year BadgerBlitz.com will be tracking Wisconsin's true freshmen to see who will be able to redshirt at the end of the year. And thanks to our partnership with Pro Football Focus, you can see how Wisconsin's true freshmen performed and how often they were on the field.

Wisconsin 2018 Redshirt Tracker
Player WKU New Mexico BYU Nebraska Michigan

A.J. Abbott

Travian Blaylock

XXXX

XXXX

XXXX

Donte Burton

XXXX


Aron Cruickshank

XXXX

XXXX

XXXX

Boyd Dietzen

Jaylan Franklin


Michael Furtney

CJ Goetz

Isaac Guerendo

Isaiah Mullens

Taj Mustapha

XXXX

XXXX

XXXX

Reggie Pearson

Cormac Sampson

Jack Sanborn

XXXX

Alexander Smith

Nakia Watson

Rachad Wildgoose

XXXX

Bryson Williams

XXXX

XXXX

XXXX

Chase Wolf
TRUE FRESHMEN GRADES
Player Snaps PFF Grade

Travian Blaylock

Pending - Special Teams

Pending - Special Teams

Aron Cruickshank

Pending - Special Teams

Pending - Special Teams

Taj Mustapha

Pending - Special Teams

Pending - Special Teams

Jack Sanborn

3

67.2

Bryson Williams

6

47.3
