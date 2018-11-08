I can't recall anyone predicting that the Badgers would be 6-3 (4-2 Big Ten) by the time their trip to Penn State rolled around in early November. But while Wisconsin's hopes of making the College Football Playoff are gone - and their hopes of sneaking back in to the Big Ten Championship Game are hanging on by a thread - UW still has a chance to snag one win against a ranked team this year when they take on Penn State this weekend. The No. 20 Nittany Lions are in a similar spot right now - they've lost three conference games (to Ohio State, Michigan State, and Michigan) in a year where they had hopes of winning the Big Ten East and competing for a playoff spot as well. And coming off a blowout 42-7 loss to Michigan, you can bet that the Nittany Lions will be fired up to get back home and right their ship. How the Badgers rise to the occasion will determine if they stay in the hunt for another division title, or if they will risk losing four Big Ten games for the first time since 2012, when the Badgers when 8-6 (4-4 Big Ten) in Bret Bielema's final season in Madison.

Since joining the Big Ten in 1993, Penn State's Beaver Stadium has been one of the more difficult venues for opposing teams to play at in the conference. The Nittany Lions have a 288-74 (.796) record at home all-time, and the Badgers are 3-4 in their seven trips to State College - but they're 0-3 in their last few trips there, with their last win coming in 2003. Part of Penn State's home-field advantage stems from their super-sized crowd - Beaver Stadium has a capacity of 106,572 - making it the second-biggest stadium in the entire western hemisphere (only behind Michigan Stadium, but the Big House is not quite as raucous as you would expect for a stadium that size).

That means that playing on the road at Penn State will be a different animal, so to speak, for sophomore quarterback Jack Coan if he does indeed end up starting in place of Alex Hornibrook, who is in the concussion protocol once again after he sustained another head injury on the final play of the first half of Wisconsin's win over Rutgers.