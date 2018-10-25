In case you haven't heard, the divisional races in the Big Ten are wide open right now. Ohio State loss to Purdue on the road last weekend put Michigan in the driver's seat as the only team in the conference that hadn't lost a Big Ten game, and the Boilermakers inserted themselves in to the Big Ten West picture - where four teams are still in the hunt for a title.

That means that this week's game against Northwestern (4-3, 4-1 Big Ten) is a pivotal one for the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2, 3-1) who also have to hold off Iowa (6-1, 3-1) and the Boilermakers (4-3, 3-1) if they want to make it back to Indianapolis at the end of the year. They already have a head-to-head tiebreaker over Iowa, but their earlier loss to Michigan leaves UW very little room for error down the stretch of the season. With a trip to Penn State also on their schedule, the Badgers cannot afford to drop any of their remaining games against their Big Ten West rivals and expect to win their division.

So this week's game against Northwestern will be a very important 'Big Ten'-style slugfest, where both teams run their schemes to the best of their ability - and see if their opponent can stop them.